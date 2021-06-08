Swiss National Bank Buys 2,300 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of CVB Financial worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after buying an additional 156,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,983,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

