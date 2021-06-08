Swiss National Bank Acquires 700 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

