BlackRock Inc. Has $389.21 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,196,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of GATX worth $389,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in GATX by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GATX by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GATX by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

NYSE GATX opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

