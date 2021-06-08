BlackRock Inc. Has $370.47 Million Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PROG worth $370,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

