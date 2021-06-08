RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

RLI stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50. RLI has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RLI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of RLI by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 7.4% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

