Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.71. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

