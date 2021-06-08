DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $30,281,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

