BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Insperity worth $378,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Insperity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,401 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.