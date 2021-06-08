ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 7,418.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASX opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

