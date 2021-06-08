Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 256.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Stevard LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 962.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the period.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.