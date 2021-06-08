Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Kforce worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,682. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

