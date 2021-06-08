State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.21 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

BBIO opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

