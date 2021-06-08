State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Alcoa by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

NYSE:AA opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

