Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 851 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 7.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $342,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.