Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,009 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

