Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at $8,265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Assurant by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.62. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

