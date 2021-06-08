Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $719,000 Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

