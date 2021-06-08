Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $707,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGR. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

