Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 689 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 210.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE opened at $344.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.16 and a 1-year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock worth $5,071,662. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.