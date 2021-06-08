State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

