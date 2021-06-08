State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $196.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.32. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $104.52 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

