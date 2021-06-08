State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.93 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.