Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.86 Million Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

