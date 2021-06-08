State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,420 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of CommScope worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CommScope by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,398,000 after purchasing an additional 435,786 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in CommScope by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

