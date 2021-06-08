Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.