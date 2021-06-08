Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Xperi worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $21,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 652,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,538,000 after acquiring an additional 451,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In related news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.