Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

NVTA opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,685 shares of company stock worth $6,203,317. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

