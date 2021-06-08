Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.49 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Kemper worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after buying an additional 453,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kemper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

