Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $18,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $176,212 over the last ninety days. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

