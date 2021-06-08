Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,625 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $19,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,707 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVTC opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

