Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 181.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

