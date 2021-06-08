Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Grubhub worth $19,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRUB. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,449,538 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

GRUB opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.05 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

