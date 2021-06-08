Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.32 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMC opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

