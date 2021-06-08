Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.86.

NYSE GME opened at $280.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

