Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $211.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.