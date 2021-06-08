Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,489 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

