Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Genesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GCO opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

