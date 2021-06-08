Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.