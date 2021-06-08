9,582 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,582 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 134.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

