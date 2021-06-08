$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after buying an additional 184,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 127,867 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

