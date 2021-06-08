Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

