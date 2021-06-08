GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 892.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 127,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000.

ELP opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

