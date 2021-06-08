Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCY. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.