BlackRock Inc. Has $364.77 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.65% of NICE worth $364,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $215.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $181.76 and a one year high of $288.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

