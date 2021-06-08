BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,443 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.09% of Huazhu Group worth $368,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 53,921 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

