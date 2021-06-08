Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

In other news, Director Simms C. Browning acquired 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

