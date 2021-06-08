Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $295,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

