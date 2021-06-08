Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.55. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $119.99 and a 1 year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.