2,130 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.