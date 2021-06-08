Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $220,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,501,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,616 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 530,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NUV opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.